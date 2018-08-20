Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

International classical piano star, Wirral-born Stephen Hough, comes to Mold to perform at Theatr Clwyd for the first time.

He will be at the Flintshire venue on Sunday, September 9 at 7.30pm.

Born in Heswall, brought up in Cheshire and educated at Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester and the world renowned Juilliard School of Music in New York, Hough is one of the world’s leading classical pianists.

An only child, he began playing at the age of five, first on a toy piano and then on a second hand instrument bought by his father when the family had moved to Warrington.

Earmarked as a future keyboard star when he entered a competition at the age of 8, life became more difficult for the young Stephen when his Australian-born father died when he was 12.

His passion for the piano continued undiminished and at just 16 he became the youngest ever student at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. He won the piano section of the BBC Young Musician of the Year and, later, a scholarship to the Juilliard.

At age 21 his career began with a debut with the Chicago Symphony, after he won the prestigious Naumburg International Piano Competition in New York.

In a career of more than 30 years, he has played in all the major concert halls and with major orchestras worldwide, and won numerous awards. He was made a CBE in 2014.

He is widely recognised as accomplished in many diverse artistic disciplines; he has composed more than 30 published pieces of music, had his first solo exhibition of paintings at the Broadbent Gallery, London in 2012, won the Sixth International Poetry competition and published his first novel The Final Retreat earlier this year.

Hough is professor of piano at the Royal Academy of Music in London and of piano studies at the Royal Northern College of Music.

His varied recital includes music by Debussy, Bach, Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz No 1 and Chopin’s B flat minor sonata, one of the greatest keyboard masterworks.

For booking information, call 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com.