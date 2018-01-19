Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester-born pianist with a world-wide reputation is making a welcome return to the city of his birth for a concert at St Mary’s Creative Space next month.

Graham Scott still lives in Upton although his career as an international concert pianist has taken him all over the world.

He is now the Head of School of Keyboard Studies at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester as well as continuing to play concerts internationally.

Hailed by the Gramophone magazine as ‘an exceptional talent’ he has performed extensively throughout the world most notably in New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Beijing, Paris as well as all the major London venues (Wigmore Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Barbican Centre).

He has performed with leading orchestras, notably the London Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Royal Scottish National, Monte Carlo Philharmonic, Belgium National Symphony, Staatsphilharmonie Rheinlandpfalz (standing in for Martha Argerich), Cape Town Symphony, Singapore Symphony, St Louis Symphony and the New York Chamber Symphony under such conductors as Sir Charles Groves, Bernhard Klee, Marin Alsop, Paul Daniel, Barry Wordsworth and Alexander Lazarev.

At his Chester concert on February 9 at 7.30pm, Graham will be supported by the finest students finishing their diplomas at the Royal Northern College of Music at Manchester: Ugnius Pauliukonis (Lithuania), Nadya Kisseleva (Russia), Wyn Chan (UK) and Ran Feng (China).

This evening comes as a unique opportunity to enjoy works by Haydn, Chopin, Liszt, Albeniz, Faure and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue in the setting of St Mary’s Creative Space.

Being based locally, Graham has kindly agreed to offer his support to the Chester Grosvenor Rowing Club Juniors and the Countess of Chester Babygrow Appeal, both of whom will benefit from funds raised from the concert.

Tickets are priced £12-£9, available on the door or at the Tourist Information Centre at Chester Town Hall.