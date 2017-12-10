Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rising rock band Into the Ark have announced they will be making a welcome return to Chester in the New Year.

The duo - finalists on TV's The Voice 2017 - were a big hit when they played at The Live Rooms in June and they will return to the Station Road venue on February 16.

Meanwhile, they have just released a new acoustic single - recorded live at the world famous RAK Studios in London - Straight To Your Door. This will be followed by second single Burning Love on January 5.

The acoustic single on red vinyl will only be available through the band’s web store: http://intothearkofficial.com.

Band member Taylor Jones said: “We’ve spent most of the year on the road and focusing on our live set as opposed to recording material, and after all the gigs, we decided to capture a live recording and did Straight To Your Door as it’s a favourite of ours to play live.

“Recording at RAK was something else - walking inside was like walking into a musical Tardis, memorabilia from The Animals, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie - the list goes on!”

Following a summer of touring across UK and Europe which included Latitude Festival and The Great Escape, plus an invite from their friend and mentor Sir Tom Jones to support him on his UK tour, Into The Ark have cemented themselves as one of the fast-rising acts to watch.

They will also embark on their debut US tour as guests of Sir Tom Jones in May/June 2018. The duo have consistently demonstrated their ability to win over new fans following other impressive support slots with Paolo Nutini, Olly Murs, Model Aeroplanes and Gabrielle Aplin.

After starting out busking in Cardiff, Into The Ark decided to build their reputation by hitting the road in the time-honoured tradition.

They acquired an old van and toured the UK doing whatever gigs they could land, regardless of the town or the venue.

Two years and more than 200 shows later, and their approach has been vindicated as they’ve developed into a live band that are able to rise to any occasion.

Into The Ark performed Straight To Your Door live on BBC’s Children In Need last month.

Visit www.theliverooms.com/www.seetickets.com for details of the Chester gig.