Veteran rockers Big Country are returning to Chester to play at The Live Rooms on Saturday, September 22.

On July 15 1983, Big Country released their debut album The Crossing which reached number four in the UK album chart, remaining in the chart for a phenomenal 81 weeks.

It also reached number four in Canada and 18 in the USA Billboard 200, 11 in The Netherlands, 18 in Sweden and eight in New Zealand - eventually being certified platinum in both the UK and Canada.

Spawning their iconic songs and anthems In A Big Country, Harvest Home, Chance and their debut single Fields of Fire, the album was released in countries as diverse and far-flung as Japan, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, The Philippines , Mexico, Israel, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Ireland, Greece, Italy, Spain, Germany, Canada and the USA.

The band - Stuart Adamson, Bruce Watson, Tony Butler and Mark Brzezicki - performed on such iconic TV shows as The Tube, The Old Grey Whistle Test and, of course, Top of The Pops.

As response grew internationally, the band would also appear on the legendary Saturday Night Live TV show in the USA.

Recorded in California, the fourth Big Country album Peace In Our Time arrived in September 1988 and was produced by the band along with Ina Wolf and Peter Wolf of the J Geils Band.

Mixed at the same Los Angeles studio as Michael Jackson’s Dangerous album, Peace In Our Time reached the Top Ten in the UK, where the singles King Of Emotion and the title track were big successes.

Following their celebratory tours marking the 30th anniversary of both their second and third albums – Steeltown and The Seer – in 2018 Big Country now mark the 35th anniversary of The Crossing by performing the album in its entirety and the 30th anniversary of the release of Peace In Our Time with a best-of selection.

The band now comprises Bruce Watson (guitars/vocals); Mark Brzezicki (drums, vocals); Jamie Watson (guitars/vocals), augmented on stage by Simon Hough and bassist Scott Whitley.

Call 01244 318906 or visit www.theliverooms.com for booking details.