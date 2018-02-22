Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

UK rapper Yungen is coming to Chester .

The 26-year-old from South London who hit the UK music scene in 2010 via a music video he posted to YouTube will be at Rosies nightclub on Easter Sunday as part of the Hashtag One Big Bank Holiday.

Yungen, who has been named in this year’s Leeds and Reading Festival line-up, will perform his hits Bestie and Take My Number at the Northgate Street venue on Sunday, April 1.

Also known as C J Brooks, Yungen got his nickname as the youngest among his group of friends on his Herne Hill estate.

Tickets for the event priced from £8 are available at www.skiddle.com