Two of the Love Island boys are coming to Chester .

Male model Eyal Booker and semi-professional footballer Jack Fowler will be making an appearance at Rosies nightclub as part of the Hashtag August Bank Holiday weekend.

Eyal, 22 had a few ups and downs during his time in the Love Island villa.

He was first coupled with scouser Hayley Hughes but when that turned sour he cracked on with Megan Barton-Hanson and they became the first couple to have sex on this series of Love Island.

But Megan didn’t hang around for long and soon dumped the curly haired hunk before getting together with Wes Nelson.

Eyal left the villa when he was booted off the show with Zara McDermott in one of the show’s most brutal evictions.

Jack Fowler is a 22-year-old semi-professional footballer from London who plays for Harlow Town.

He is still on the ITV2 reality show and is currently coupled up with surfer Laura Crane.

The boys will be at Rosies nightclub to meet and greet fans on Sunday, August 26

Tickets for the event priced from £7 are available at www.skiddle.com