Mama told him not to come, but global superstar Sir Tom Jones will be setting the Chester Racecourse stage alight in an unforgettable evening of entertainment this summer.

The music legend will be performing his best known hits live at the Roodee on Thursday, July 19, in what is promised to be an incredible outdoor gig.

The 77-year-old, who has recently been known to younger audiences as a coach on ITV's The Voice, will thrill audiences by belting out classic tracks like Delilah, It's Not Unusual and What's New Pussycat, as well as songs from his most recent albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room and Praise & Blame.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, the CEO of Liz Hobbs Group Live, who are promoting the gig, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tom Jones once again at the Chester concert.

"Sir Tom is an incredible artist, he captivates his fans whenever he takes to the stage. It is going to be a beautiful summer evening filled with his most recognisable and popular hits, and a fantastic setting for an outdoor concert!”

Tickets for Sir Tom Jones at Chester Racecourse Thursday 19 July go on General Sale on Friday March 9 at 9am.

Both seated and standing tickets are available, priced at £39.50 + booking fee (Standing), £49.50 + booking fee (Silver Seated) and from £69.50+ booking fee (Gold Seated).