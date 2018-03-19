Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Club Arvina hit the headlines last week as the new ‘super-VIP’ club where tables come with a minimum spend of £750.

To celebrate the opening of Cheshire’s latest luxury hangout the red carpet was rolled out as Cheshire's finest arrived in style for the launch party on Friday (March 16).

(Image: Couture Foto)

The paparazzis were out in force to capture the plethora of celebrities being chauffeured or arriving in their supercars for the glittering launch party of Club Arvina in the suburb of Hale.

Famous faces from the catwalk, stage, screen and sporting arenas were on the guest list – from footballers to TV stars.

Real Housewives of Cheshire stars Stacey Forsey, Seema Malhorta, Dawn and Ashley Ward and Nermina Pieters-Mekic partied the night away with Frodsham’s Lady of the Manor Jude Cisse, Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, Hollyoaks actress Chelsee Healy and Love Island sweethearts Jessica Shears and Dom Lever.

The VIP guests were treated like royalty at the club which is run by Lenny Cunningham, former manager of Chester’s Cruise nightclub .

Guests were greeted with a Champagne reception, and hair and make-up artists were on hand to provide touch-ups throughout the night.

Click on the image below for a full gallery of pictures from the launch:-

Club Arvina is the brainchild of Chris and Laura Bacon, of hospitality brand Living Ventures, and their business partner Steve Smethurst. They have spent thousands transforming the venue into a luxury club with a difference.

A new concept in high-end clubbing, guests walk into a high-end hair salon, where groups can enjoy a pre-party pamper before heading downstairs to Club Arvina where the action awaits.

No expense has been spared at the club which oozes class with a cool black and gold Prohibition theme.

At the launch, dazzling light and pyrotechnic displays, sax players and dance anthems from guest DJs got the party well and truly started, while podium dancers, doubling up as waitresses, wowed the crowds serving Club Arvina cocktails created by a team of talented mixologists.

(Image: Club Arvina)

Chris, originally from Tasmania, is a former judo champion and professional boxer before working in door security for his brother, Living Ventures bar and restaurant empire founder Tim Bacon. He went on to launch his own security companies that he now runs with wife Laura.

And in launching Club Arvina, Chris is paying a touching tribute to his beloved brother Tim and his 11-year-old son Jett who both lost their battles with cancer within four days of each other in 2016.

Wanting the Bacon name to live on in their loved ones’ memory, they launched the Arvina brand.

“Believe it or not, Arvina is the Latin name for bacon and this venture is our way of paying homage to both of them,” said Chris.

Jett and Tim would both be incredibly proud to see what the couple have achieved.

Chris said: “ I would like to say a big thank you for all the support from everyone who attended the launch. Wow – what a party! I hope we delivered the service and lived up to the hype.

“Arvina is a new brand and we will continue to get bigger and better.”

As well as Club Arvina, they have launched Concierge Arvina with businessman Carl Entwistle – a first-class concierge service to support busy, aspirational lifestyles.

And there’s Hair Arvina, launched by Laura, specialising in luxury wigs, hairpieces made by super-stylish Laura herself using the best quality human hair.

The Arvina brand offers a taste of the high life in Hale, home to the rich and famous.

But although it caters for the wealthy (the very best tables will come with a £6,000 minimum spend), all are welcome as long as they are ‘nice people’.

“From the beginning of your night out until the very end,” added Laura, “the Arvina brand will look after you. That’s the Arvina experience.”

(Image: Manchester evening news)

Situated on Ashley Road, Club Arvina will be open every Friday and Saturday night with an exclusive daytime pre-party every Saturday from 10am.

For the latest updates follow Arvina on Twitter @clubarvina, Instagram @clubarvina and Facebook at Club Arvina or call 0161 928 7036.