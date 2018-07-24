Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Less than a week after illness forced Sir Tom Jones to cancel his long-awaited Chester Racecourse gig, the singer has pulled out of yet another scheduled performance.

The 78-year-old had been due to perform at rock music festival Down By The Laituri in Finland tomorrow (Wednesday, July 25) but his team confirmed that it was 'with regret' that he would be unable to go ahead with the live show.

It's the fifth concert that has been cancelled in less than a week due to Sir Tom suffering a bacterial lung infection for which he has been receiving hospital treatment for, including the one at the Roodee, two others in the UK and one in Germany.

However, a rep for the star insisted he is 'recovering well', despite not being 'fit enough to perform', reports MirrorOnline.

He is extremely disappointed not to be able to perform, and sincerely apologises for inconvenience caused to audience and all those who are involved in the event" a post on social media read.

A statement posted on Friday, said that "the condition is being well managed and under doctors' orders, appropriate recovery time and rest is advised".

It continued: "Sir Tom is in good spirits and wants to extend both his heartfelt appreciation and his sincere apologies to all who planned to attend the shows, as well as those involved in the events.

"He is determined to be back performing very soon."

The previous day, Sir Tom had apologised to fans for missing the concerts, saying that it was the worst feeling "having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved".

Sir Tom's Chester performance has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 12.