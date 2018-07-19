Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Tom Jones' eagerly anticipated gig at Chester Racecourse tonight has been cancelled after the singer was admitted to hospital with a bacterial infection.

A statement that was retweeted from the 78-year-old's official Twitter account this morning (Thursday, July 19) said: "It is with regret that we have to postpone Tom Jones' performance at Chester Racecourse this evening. This show will be rescheduled for Sunday, August 12. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date."

It went on to explain: "Sir Tom Jones has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital. The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery. He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event."

Speculation had been mounting whether the Chester gig would go ahead after Sir Tom was forced to cancel a scheduled gig last night at Stansted Park near Chichester.

Chester Race Company chief executive Richard Thomas said: "The good thing is we have been able to reschedule. There are quite a few concerts that have been cancelled that won't be rescheduled. Hopefully the majority of people will be able to come and join us on August 12."

He added: "Tickets on which people seek a refund will go back on general sale straight away."

Mr Thomas said promoters would be hit hardest but costs would be incurred by the racecourse as it was their responsibility for laying on hospitality.

"Costs will be incurred because of food that won't be sold so we will take a hit but hopefully people will want to come back," he said.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.