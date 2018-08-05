Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's now one week to go before Sir Tom Jones makes his appearance at Chester Racecourse .

A staggering 14,000 fans are expected to fill the Roodee, which is all the more hotly anticipated since Sir Tom was forced to postpone the gig due to illnes s last month.

But the racecourse has confirmed the postponed concert will definitely be going ahead on Sunday, August 12 – if you're one of the lucky ones going to see the music legend, here's all you need to know.

What do I need to know if I am going to the concert?

Gates open to the public at 4pm and if you have tickets, you'll need to bring them, along with valid ID, medical information if you have any medical conditions and some cash and a card.

If you bought your ticket through Ticketmaster, you must report to the box office on arrival where you will be issued with a wristband.

The racecourse have advised bringing comfortable shoes and sun cream, as blazing sunshine is forecast all day.

Who's in the line-up?

The confirmed line-up for the event is:

Tom Jones

Into the Ark

Jerry Williams

What roads will be closed for the concert?

Between the hours of 12.30pm and 0.00am on Sunday, August 12, (times may be subject to change) road closures will be in place on New Crane Street, Watergate Street and Nuns Road.

Safety barriers will enforce the closures, providing additional security to members of the public.

Where can I park?

Limited parking is available near the racecourse, at the cost of £10 per car.

These car parks are: Little Roodee (recommended postcode for sat nav CH1 1SL)

Linenhall (recommended postcode for sat nav CH1 2NX)

Saddlery Way (recommended postcode for sat nav CH1 4LZ)

There will also be a limited number of disabled parking spaces (you must display your blue badge) available on site. Contact the racecourse to check availability before the event on 01244 304619.

Taxis will be able to drop off close to the racecourse by approaching from Sealand Road via New Crane Street.

Park and Ride buses will be running at 15 minute intervals with extended running times in operation during the concert from:

Station 2 Upton Park and Ride – the last two buses from the bus stop opposite HQ/the Abode will be at 22.20 and 22.35 respectively.

Station 3 Wrexham Road Park and Ride – the last two buses from the bus stop opposite HQ/the Abode to Wrexham Road will be at 22.42 and 22.57 respectively.

Park and Ride tickets are available to purchase at £2 per person per return journey for P&R. Under 16s accompanied by an adult travel free.

(Image: Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Can I bring food and drink on to the site?

No food and drink is allowed into the venue, with the exception of a sealed bottle of water up to 500ml.

If you have any special health or dietary requirements which require you to have special arrangements you will need to bring medical evidence with you.

What else am I not allowed to bring?

Professional cameras, video cameras or audio recording devices are not permitted on site.

You must also not bring any glass, fireworks, sparklers, lasers or Chinese lanterns into the ground.

Umbrellas are not allowed – the racecourse advise you to bring a coat with a hood or purchase a poncho from the box office.

Personal chairs or blankets are also not permitted.

What will Sir Tom be singing?

Based on Sir Tom's performances elsewhere recently, this is what the setlist is likely to look like:

Burning Hell

Run On

Mama Told Me Not to Come

Didn't It Rain

Raise a Ruckus

Did Trouble Me

Sex Bomb

Take My Love (I Want to Give it All to You)

(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay

Ring of Fire

Delilah

Soul of a Man

Tower of Song

Green, Green Grass of Home

What's New Pussycat?

It's Not Unnusual

You Can Leave Your Hat On

If I Only Knew

I Wish You Would

Encore

What a Wonderful World

Kiss

Strange

Strange Things Happen Everyday

Where to eat and drink near the racecourse

There will be various fast food outlets available on-site but if you fancy something different, you could try one of these nearby restaurants:

1539 at Chester Racecourse

(Image: Ian Cooper)

You won't have far to walk to sample the cuisine on offer at the award-winning 1539 at Chester Racecourse. And of course you get a great view too.

Bar Lounge

Another ideally located spot for Chester Racecourse is Bar Lounge on Watergate Street. You'll notice it from the pretty lights on the trees in the outside courtyard. They have a great selection of British pub favourites on the menu, plus ample wine and cocktails.

The White Horse

Chester Racecourse's other on-site restaurant The White Horse serves delicious comfort pub food and a selection of traditional beers, real ales and wines.