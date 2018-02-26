Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just like they promised The Rolling Stones are back where they belong on home turf with a number of massive UK concerts in May and June including a huge show in Manchester at Old Trafford football stadium.

Part two of the ‘STONES - NO FILTER’ tour sees Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood continue on from their hugely successful sold out European trek in the autumn of last year.

The Rolling Stones will treat fans to a set list packed full of classics such as ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Jumpin Jack Flash’, ‘Tumbling Dice’, ‘Doom & Gloom’ and ‘Brown Sugar’ but each night they will include a couple of unexpected tracks and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs. As always when the Rolling Stones come to town they will bring a spectacular production and state of the art stage design.

Mick Jagger said: "This part of the ‘No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back on stage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. Its always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford and The London Stadium."

Ronnie Wood added: "When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles. It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy…. its infectious."

The Rolling Stones last played in the UK in the summer of 2013 with their unforgettable Glastonbury headline show on the Pyramid Stage, followed by two sensational shows in London’s Hyde Park where they played to a sold-out crowd of 65,000 fans.

Over the past eighteen months the Stones have been on top of their game with the release of the Grammy Award winning ‘Blue & Lonesome’. They also produced a critically acclaimed documentary film focusing on their ground-breaking show in Cuba. ‘Olé Olé Olé!, - a trip across South America’, directed by Paul Dugdale.

The Stones - No Filter tour kicks off in Dublin (Ireland) on May 17 and then heads for the UK – London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, a second London show at Twickenham Stadium, plus Berlin, Marseille, Stuttgart, Prague and Warsaw (see full details below).

UK shows go on general sale at 9am GMT on Friday March 2

Berlin and Stuttgart go on sale on Friday March 2

Warsaw goes on sale on Friday March 2

Prague goes on sale on Friday March 9

Marseille goes on sale on Friday March 16

Dublin goes on sale on Friday March 23

Support acts are yet to be confirmed, and tickets for the UK dates go on general sale at 9am on Friday, March 2 via Ticketmaster or AXS.com . For more information visit www.rollingstones.com.

In the UK, an American Express® presale will run from 9am on Wednesday, February 28 to all American Express Cardmembers. For more info please visit axs.com/amexpresale . T&Cs apply

MAY

THU 17 DUBLIN CROKE PARK IRELAND*

TUE 22 LONDON LONDON STADIUM UK

JUNE

TUE 5 MANCHESTER OLD TRAFFORD FOOTBALL STADIUM UK

SAT 9 EDINBURGH BT MURRAYFIELD STADIUM UK

FRI 15 CARDIFF PRINCIPALITY STADIUM UK

TUE 19 LONDON TWICKENHAM STADIUM UK

FRI 22 BERLIN OLYMPIASTADION GERMANY

TUE 26 MARSEILLE ORANGE VELODROME FRANCE

SAT 30 STUTTGART MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA GERMANY

JULY

WED 4 PRAGUE LETNANY AIRPORT CZECH REP.

SUN 8 WARSAW PGE NARODOWY STADIUM POLAND

*Subject to licence