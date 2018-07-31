Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Global icon Sir Tom Jones will perform at Chester Racecourse next weekend following the postponement of his concert earlier this month due to illness.

Tom, who is now back to full health and very much looking forward to the concert, will perform at the Roodee with special guests Into the Ark in what promises to be an unforgettable evening on the re-arranged date of Sunday, August 12.

Sir Tom, 78, postponed five consecutive gigs on his current tour including one in Chester due to a bacterial infection, and a sixth at York Racecourse because of thunder and lighting storms .

But the Welsh legend was back on top form last night (Monday, July 30) as he performed to a sold out crowd in Atalya, Turkey.

All tickets for the original Chester concert on July 29 remain valid. However, due to a number of fans unable to make the re-arranged date, producers and promoters LHG Live have released a limited number of seated and general admission (standing) tickets for sale.

Any fans unable to attend the re-arranged date and wish to claim a refund have until tomorrow (Wednesday, August 1) to claim their refund from their point of purchase.

Tickets to see Sir Tom Jones at Chester Racecourse are now on sale. Both seated and standing tickets are available, priced at: £39.50 + booking fee (Standing), £49.50 + booking fee (Silver Seated) and from £69.50 + booking fee (Gold Seated) from chester-races.co.uk or ticketmaster.co.uk