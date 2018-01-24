Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the stars of Peaky Blinders is booked to make a special appearance at a Chester nightclub this month.

Promoters Get Onit Events are bringing Packy Lee, who plays rough-and-ready Traveller Johnny Dogs – best friend of charismatic gang boss Thomas Shelby – to Rosies on Wednesday, January 31.

Booked for a DJ set, Packy will be staying in the city that evening and will be playing at the nightclub, before enjoying a few drinks, no doubt surrounded by to his legions of loyal fans.

Priority for the meet and greet and photos will go to those with wristbands.

Wristbands are available from the street team from 10pm for £5 and include guaranteed entry and Q Jump until midnight.

They can also be purchased securely from www.fatsoma.com .