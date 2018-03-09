Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's not unusual that a Sir Tom Jones performance would be popular.

But demand for the Welsh legend's hotly anticipated performance at Chester Racecourse this summer has been so high that tickets have already sold out on Ticketmaster, just hours after going on sale.

The racecourse started selling tickets yesterday (Thursday) and had to allocate even more tickets to cope with the 'unprecedented' large volume of demand.

A spokesperson for the racecourse told us they still have availability in the standing area and a handful of 'silver' seating tickets left. There are still Hospitality packages available which cost £120 per person, but it's likely these will also sell out quickly.

General ticket sales started on Ticketmaster at 9am this morning and are already all sold out.

The 77-year-old sent fans wild when he announced earlier this week that he would be playing the outdoor gig in Chester on Thursday, July 19.

Sir Tom, who has recently been known to younger audiences as a coach on ITV's The Voice, will be belting out classic tracks like Delilah, It's Not Unusual and What's New Pussycat at the gig, as well as songs from his most recent albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room and Praise & Blame.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, the CEO of Liz Hobbs Group Live, who are promoting the gig, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tom Jones once again at the Chester concert.

"Sir Tom is an incredible artist, he captivates his fans whenever he takes to the stage. It is going to be a beautiful summer evening filled with his most recognisable and popular hits, and a fantastic setting for an outdoor concert!”

To book any remaining tickets through Chester Racecourse click here or call the box office on 01244 304600.