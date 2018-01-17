Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool’s popular Fusion Festival is returning to Otterspool Promenade for the third year.

Last year the festival saw big name acts including Little Mix, Tinie Tempah, Take That, John Newman and The Vamps take part.

The festival announced it will be returning on social media when they posted that it is going to be ‘bigger and better than ever!’, reports our sister publication the Liverpool ECHO .

With previous line-ups featuring Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit, Jason Derulo and Busted, fans are understandably expecting big things from the 2018 festival.

Fusion Festival will take place on the South Liverpool waterfront on September 1 and 2.

Fans have been told to keep an eye on Fusion Festival’s social media pages for line-up announcements that will be coming ‘soon’.

More information will also appear on the website https://www.thefusionfestival.co.uk/