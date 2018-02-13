Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s annual February Folk Day is always a popular and well-attended event, presenting the best in folk music, dance and song, both local and from around the country.

It takes place in the buzzing atmosphere of Hoole Community Centre in Westminster Road, Hoole on Saturday, February 24 and is organised by the people who run the Chester Folk Festival each May.

Proceedings begin at midday with a chance for everyone to have a go in the music and song session led by Wet the Tea, and then continues with the main concert in the afternoon, featuring the welcome return of Dave Sealey with Cosmotheka.

For more than 20 years, the duo Cosmotheka was a perennial favourite on the folk scene until the untimely death of Al, Dave’s brother and partner in crime.

Now Cosmotheka rises from the ashes, with Dave being joined by his son Dan and Adam Barry to continue the musical mayhem as purveyors of songs and humour from the Music Hall era.

There will also be high quality support provided by the fine singing and musicianship of Tom Kitching and Gavin Davenport, popular local band Fiddlestone and the inimitable guitar style and voice of Rose Price.

After a couple of more informal events over the tea time period, the evening will feature a ceilidh with Nelson Peach’s Neezzupp Band with caller Brendan Morrison, and a folk club hosted by Fiddlestone with the chance to see again some of the artists you’ve enjoyed during the afternoon.

Advance booking is advised through the folk festival website www.chesterfolk.org.uk/folkday.html.