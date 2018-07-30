Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Tom Jones' first comeback gig after illness forced him to cancel five of his concerts was unable to go ahead - this time due to bad weather.

The Delilah singer had been scheduled to perform at York Racecourse on Friday night (July 27), his first concert since contracting a bacterial infection which saw him pull out of a number of gigs, including Chester Racecourse earlier this month.

But although he was fighting fit and ready to perform, Sir Tom was forced to cancel yet again after thunder and lightning storms meant it would be unsafe to fly his helicopter.

The 78-year-old took to Twitter to apologise to upset fans, writing: "So disappointed about York last night and so sorry for you all."

"But lightning is unpredictable, dangerous and causes havoc so better safe than talking about something tragic today. Hopefully see you soon, we are working on it."

York Racecourse, who offered a 50% refund for affected fans who had managed to enjoy a day of racing at the venue, said in a statement: "As anyone at the track on Friday evening will know, the weather closed in, with a series of storms hitting the course.

"More significantly similar storms blocked the route of both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft between his London home and Yorkshire.

"York Racecourse and Sir Tom wish to apologise to his fans for this disappointment and understand the inconvenience caused.’

Sir Tom was due to play in Chester on July 19 but his illness meant the gig was postponed until August 12.

He was also unable to perform at two other UK concerts, one in Germany and at Finnish rock music festival Down By The Laituri.

Sir Tom had said he was “extremely sorry and disappointed” at being unable to take to the stage.

He said it was the worst feeling “having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved” in the concerts."

The postponed Chester gig is all set to go ahead next month.