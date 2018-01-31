Liam Gallagher and N.E.R.D. are among the headline acts at this year's Parklife festival, topping the biggest and most varied bill yet.
Liam's set will be his first performance at Heaton Park since his infamous shows there with Oasis in 2009, shortly before their split, and he's declared it will be 'biblical' on Twitter.
Pharrell Williams and his original hip hop group N.E.R.D. will also be performing at the festival in their first UK shows since 2010 following the release of new album, No One Ever Really Dies.
There will also be headline appearances from grime pioneer Skepta and brooding electronic pop trio The xx across the two-day festival.
New Zealand songstress Lorde, tipped by David Bowie as 'the future of music', and Mercury Prize-winning singer songwriter Sampha are also among the names confirmed to appear this year, alongside acts including Bonobo, Chvrches, Jessie Ware and A$AP Rocky.
Manchester band Everything Everything, rising grime star Bugzy Malone and hip hop collective Levelz will also be playing on home turf at this year's festival.
As usual there's a stacked DJ bill too including Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Annie Mac and MC, along with Ibiza techno party Circoloco who will be hosting a back-to-back set from Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler and The Martinez Brothers.
The festival’s popular Palm House stage will return for a second year to host in-demand acts including Four Tet, The Black Madonna and Jackmaster, whilst David Rodigan will be joined by the deep bass sounds of Goldie, Andy C, Soul II Soul, Shy FX and many many more, with the likes of Giggs, J Hus, Bugzy Malone, Not3s, Stefflon Don and IAMDDB just some of the 100 acts who will be playing across the two days.
Parklife 2018 takes place on Saturday June 9 and Sunday June 10.
Tickets go on sale this week, starting with a presale on Wednesday January 31 at 9am. You can register for it on the Parklife website .
The general sale then opens on Thursday February 1 at 9am, with tickets available from Ticketmaster and the Parklife website .
Tickets cost £109.50 for a weekend ticket and £65 for a day pass, with VIP packages also available.
Parklife 2018 - the full line up
The xx
Liam Gallagher
Skepta
N.E.R.D
Lorde
Bonobo
Jamie xx
Giggs
A$AP Rocky
Justice
Chvrches
J Hus
Bugzy Malone
Four Tet
Sampha
Carl Cox
Eric Prydz
Annie Mac
Solomun
Marco Carola
MK
Vince Staples
Jessie Ware
Dave
Everything Everything
Tom Misch
Circoloco present Jamie Jones b2b Seth Troxler b2b The Martinez Brothers
Andy C
AJ Tracey
Gorgon City (live)
The Internet
Elrow presents El Bronx
Adam Beyer
Nina Kraviz
Jon Hopkins (live)
Bicep (live and DJ set)
Joseph Capriati
Green Velvet
Hot Since 82
The Black Madonna presents We Still Believe
Jackmaster
Sigrid
Stefflon Don
Maribou State
The Blaze
IAMDDB
Kelela
Eats Everything
Kölsch
David Rodigan presents Ram Jam
Richy Ahmed
Solardo
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Mabel
Earl Sweatshirt
Not3s
Raye
Soul II Soul
Yousef
Steve Lawler
Camelphat
Alan Fitzpatrick
Denis Sulta
Midland
Kink
Peggy Gou
Mall Grab
Artwork
My Nu Leng
TQD ft Royal T, DJ Q and Flava D
Shy FX
Goldie (92-94 set)
Friction
Casisdead
Young Marco
Honey Dijon
Shanti Celeste
Kim Ann Foxman
Cristoph
Hype & Hazard
Donae'O
Levelz
Crucast - Skepsis, Darkzy, Notion, Mr Virgo and Bru-C
SaSaSaS
Virgil Abloh
Joe Kay (Soulection)
Ross from Friends (live)
Confidence Man
MNEK
Dermot Kennedy
Jesse James Solomon
Jamz Supernova
HAAi
Detlef
Icarus
Randal
Yotto
Or:la
Mella Dee
Lauren Lane
Melé
Bontan
Toni Varga
Channel One
Barely Legal
Sossa
Lauren Lo Sung
Chimpo
Tom Tripp
Bastian Bux
Tini Gessler
Andres Campo
Krysko
Greg Lord
James Organ
Big Heath
The Beehive Club
La Discotheque
Out of Office
Rich Reason
Grand Mixxer
North base
Mark XTC
Now Wave DJs
Pirate Copy
Venom Sound
Mason Maynard
Capo Lee
Nicola Bear
Zutekh DJs
Lewis Boardman
Will Orchard
Olli Ruder & Luke Welsh
Will Tramp
Pete Zorb
Sian Bennett
MVSON
Josh Baker
Jika Jika
Haze
Bedlam
Jungle Jam
Boots & Kats
Junction 13
Set One Twenty
Lost
Jon, José & Celino
Funster
Boogie Nights
Nghtwrk
Triple Cooked
You & Me