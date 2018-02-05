Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hot on the heels of his Super Bowl success pop superstar Justin Timberlake has announced he is coming to the North West as part of a huge world tour.

The chart topper will play Manchester Arena on Sunday, July 1 as part of his Man of the Woods Tour, after his album of the same name which is released this month.

He's had 25 singles in the UK Top 40, including 19 reaching the top 10 and four chart-toppers: Sexyback, Give It To Me (with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado), 4 Minutes (with Madonna) and Mirrors.

(Image: Getty Images North America)

The announcement comes a day after he starred at the American Super Bowl’s legendary half-time show - and performed a special tribute to Prince with a performance of his song I Would Die 4 U, while video played of the late, great icon behind him.

The new tour is the first time Justin has gone out on the road since the 20/20 Experience World Tour, which called in at Manchester Arena in April 2014.

(Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tennessee-born Timberlake, who has dated Britney Spears and Cameron Diaz and is now married to Jessica Biel, started as a child TV star before becoming the youngest member of boy band NSYNC.

He's also branched out into acting, with film credits including The Social Network, Friends with Benefits, In Time, Trolls and the 2017 period drama Wonder Wheel.

(Image: Mirror)

The singing star has revealed that new track Montana is dedicated to his wife, as that is where he proposed. He says Man of the Woods is his love letter to Jessica, while Young Man is a love letter to his son.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the Man of The Woods UK tour, which also includes dates in Birmingham, London and Glasgow, will go on sale on Monday, February 12 at 9am.

Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk