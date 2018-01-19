Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The resident DJ at Rosies nightclub is celebrating 25 years at the Chester venue.

To mark resident DJ Croggy’s 25th year at the Northgate Street club they will be hosting a party honouring 25 years of the biggest hits from Reflex, Babylon and Popworld.

Over 25s will be able to get in free before 10.30pm on the celebratory weekender on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26.

With the Popworld party crew in full swing spinning notorious tunes with a guest DJ, punters will be also able to enjoy 50% of drinks before 11pm – the best way to wave goodbye to the gloomiest month of the year.

Heading into his 25th year, DJ Croggy has been centre stage of Chester nightlife having started on the turntables at home at the tender age of 11. Having provided years of outstanding service to the renowned night-time venue, what better way to celebrate than to play the biggest hits with his own reunion weekend.

To book at booth visit www.rosiesclubs.co.uk/chester .