Jungle queen and Made in Chelsea star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo will be in Chester tonight (Monday, January 8).

The 23-year-old will be meeting fans during a live appearance at Cruise nightclub – and entry is just £1 on the guest list.

(Image: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock​)

Toff, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in the last series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! had been odds-on bookmakers' favourite to win the show after impressing viewers with her bubbly nature and positive attitude.

It was recently announced that Toff will be joining This Morning while current presenter Rylan Clark-Neal takes a break. She will make her presenting debut on the daytime show later this month.