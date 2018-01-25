Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Irish rock-stars U2 have announced two huge UK gigs as part of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE 2018 European tour.

The band, renowned for chart topping hits including I still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, With or Without You and Sunday Bloody Sunday have only announced two UK dates so far.

They will play Manchester Arena on Friday, October 19 and London's O2 on Tuesday, October 23 this year with special homecoming shows also being planned for Dublin and Belfast, with details to be revealed soon.

Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr – one of the world's best-selling music artists have sold more than 175 million records worldwide to date and hold more Grammy Awards than any other band worldwide.

Following last year’s stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour, the band, who have 22 Grammy Awards, will return to the stage to pick up where 2015’s iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour left off.

The European leg of the tour will get underway in Berlin on August 31 for a string of European dates including Cologne, Paris, Madrid, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam and Milan.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale from January 26 at 9am and there will be a limit of four tickets per person.

They are available to buy here on Ticketmaster.co.uk

Prices have not yet been revealed but are expected to sell out fast.

Full U2 tour dates

August 31 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 4 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

September 8 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

September 9 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

September 16 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

September 20 Madrid, ES WiZink Arena

September 29 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

October 3 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

October 7 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

October 11 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

October 12 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

October 19 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

October 23 London, UK The O2