Clubbing holiday specialists Party Hard Travel are bringing their Party Hard at The Zoo UK club tour to Rosies nightclub in Chester this week.

The event on Friday (February 9) will feature full zoo décor, inflatables, celebrity guests, DJ Joel Corry and the chance to win a holiday for two.

The Party Hard at the Zoo event has been designed to promote Party Hard Travel’s own in resort events for summer 2018 in Malia, Kavos and Zante. The tour kicked off in Aberdeen in January and will conclude in Hanley in March.

Party Hard Travel offer clubbing holidays in Ayia Napa, Ibiza, Kavos, Magaluf, Malia, Sunny Beach and Zante with a one price package that includes party events. Founders Barry Moore and Nathan Cable came up with the idea of Party Hard Travel after saving hundreds by organising their own party holiday to Ayia Napa. Since the brand’s inception in 2014, they have tripled their sales year on year and were awarded the Travel Network Group’s member of the year in 2017.

