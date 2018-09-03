Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Fusion Festival 2018

Some of the biggest names in pop music took to the stage over the weekend

  1. Shawn Mendes on stage at Fusion 20181 of 14
  2. Jess Glynne on stage at Fusion 20182 of 14
  3. Fusion 2018 at Otterspool Prom, Liverpool3 of 14
  4. MNEK on stage at Fusion 20184 of 14
  5. Fusion 2018 at Otterspool Prom, Liverpool5 of 14
  6. Zara Larsson on stage at Fusion 20186 of 14
  7. Fusion 2018 at Otterspool Prom, Liverpool7 of 14
  8. James Arthur on stage at Fusion 20188 of 14
  9. Jax Jones on stage at Fusion 20189 of 14
  10. Fusion 2018 at Otterspool Prom, Liverpool10 of 14
  11. The Vamps on stage at Fusion 201811 of 14
  12. David Guetta on stage at Fusion 201812 of 14
  13. Zara Larsson on stage at Fusion 201813 of 14
  14. Fusion 2018 at Otterspool Prom, Liverpool14 of 14
