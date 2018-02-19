Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fusion 2018 is excited to announce its incredible line-up of chart toppers.

Headlined by international superstars David Guetta and Shawn Mendes. Fusion will once again be bringing some of the world’s biggest artists to Otterspool Promenade, Liverpool on September 1 and 2.

This year’s all-star line-up was revealed this morning on Capital Liverpool by Capital Breakfast’s Adam, Gemma & Dylan - with announcements following across the country on Capital North West & North Wales, Capital Manchester, Capital Yorkshire and Capital Cymru.

Clean Bandit, Years & Years, Jess Glynne, Zara Larsson, Sigala, James Arthur, Louisa Johnson, Jax Jones, MNEK and Disciples will also appear across the weekend.

David Guetta is one of the world’s biggest and most successful DJs with a career spanning three decades. Guetta has collaborated with top international stars including Rihanna, Usher, Kelly Rowland and Nicki Minaj to produce some of the greatest dance hits of all time.

The French DJ has sold a staggering eight million singles,1.3 million albums and secured six official number one singles.

Saturday’s full line up promises hit after hit, with Symphony, Rockabye and Rather Be stars Clean Bandit, singer-songwriter Jess Glynne, Sigala, MNEK and Disciples all set to take the stage by storm.

Sunday’s headliner Shawn Mendes, has brought us mega-hits Mercy, Treat You Better, There’s Nothing Holdin’ You Back and the mighty number one single Stitches.

Since opening for Taylor Swift’s The 1989 World Tour in 2015, the Canadian singer has bagged multiple awards and last year sold out his first world tour in minutes at the age of 18. He is sure to wow the crowd when he performs his hits at the last night of what will be the greatest pop event this summer.

Shawn will be joined by a star-studded line up including the incredible Years & Years, Swedish pop powerhouse Zara Larsson, X Factor stars James Arthur and Louisa Johnson and BRIT nominated DJ and producer Jax Jones.

Shawn Mendes said: “I’m so excited to be headlining Fusion this year. So many awesome musicians have played the festival in the past and I’ve heard it’s incredible. Can’t wait to see you all!”

Zara Larsson said: “I love the UK and especially all of my fans over there so I can’t wait to come back to perform at Fusion 2018!”

Now in its sixth year, Fusion is again teaming up with Capital to bring music fans the biggest hits and an unmissable line up of artists on the banks of the River Mersey. Capital will also give listeners the chance to win tickets to Fusion 2018.

Event director of Fusion Festival Damien Sanders said: “Every year Fusion grows and the line up is filled with more superstars. From Ed Sheeran to Little Mix and Take That to Ne-Yo, we never disappoint, and Fusion 2018 will once again impress the crowds with the biggest acts of the year playing including David Guetta and Shawn Mendes.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Capital Liverpool once more and can’t wait to round off the summer with the biggest pop music event of the year.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 23 at www.fusionfestival.co.uk