The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 60,000 music fans descended on to Liverpool's Otterspool promenade over the weekend for Fusion 2018.

Yungen got the party started on day one followed by storming performances from Becky Hill, Clean Bandit, MNEK, Sigala, Raye and Disciples.

Prolific chart-topper Jess Glynne delivered an electrifying set followed by Fusion headliner David Guetta whipping the crowd into a frenzy with a spectacular light show, confetti canons and fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Day two on Sunday (September 2) saw Ally Brooke make her first UK solo performance, as well as sets from James Arthur, Years & Years, The Vamps and Zara Larsson before headliner Shawn Mendes took to the stage to close the show.

This year was the third year the music festival has taken place in Liverpool, with it previously taking place in Cofton Park, Birmingham.