It's that time of year again for the UK's biggest dance music festival to make its return to Cheshire.

Thousands are expected to gather in the fields of Daresbury for the 21st anniversary of Creamfields, and it's set to be bigger and better than ever.

If you're going, here's what you can expect:

When is Creamfields 2018?

Creamfields takes place in Daresbury, on the outskirts of Warrington, over the Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday, August 23 to Sunday, August 26.

Who is in this year's line-up?

Hundreds of the biggest names in dance music are set to take to the stage for this year's festival, and there will be hundreds of artists performing across 30 stages over the weekend.

Some of these performers include Major Lazer, Axwell and Ingrosso, Eric Prydz, Alesso and Carl Cox.

And Eric Prydz will be performing his new live show HOLO in what will be an English festival exclusive - not to be missed by electronic music lovers.

HOLO promises to push the boundaries of event production and offers a unique audio-visual experience for fans.

There'll also be music from house to techno, trance to drum and bass, featuring performances from the likes of Above & Beyond, Annie Mac, Armin van Buuren, Camelphat, The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Fatboy Slim, Tiësto, and Yousef to name just some.

What's new for 2018?

Every year the renowned music festival has something new up its sleeve - and of course, as it's celebrating its 21st birthday, this year is no exception.

Creamfields 2018 will be welcoming a brand new arena, in the form of the first truly 360 degree, stadium-like structure SILO.

SILO is a cylindrical chamber, with a bespoke sound and light production, offering a truly immersive 360 experience that will prove to be an all round assault on the senses.

Despite a 360 wall of sound and custom video, 140 hybrid strobes and 80 moving lights, the show design will be simple: dark, underground and immersive offering a truly unique audio, visual experience.

How to get tickets

Ticket prices vary for whichever type you want to buy. The cheapest tickets are the standard Saturday (£85) and Sunday (£90) day passes, which allow access the event arena but not to the campsite.

This also applies to the two-day non-camping pass for £175. Gold versions of these tickets are also available, with the added benefit of access to the Hospitality arena. Saturday and Sunday day passes each cost £130, with two-day passes available for £260.

Two, three and four-day camping passes are all still available, costing £185, £210 and £230 respectively and give access to the standard campsite.

Order yours here

What will the weather be like?

Here's a day by day forecast of what the weather is supposed to be like, according to The Met Office.

Thursday, August 23

Between 10am and 1pm it will be cloudy but there will be some sunshine at 4pm.

It will be cloudy and sunny from 7pm onwards but there is a 40% chance of rain. It will be 15° at 10am and 16° between 1pm and 4pm.

It is expected to be 14° at 7pm and at 10pm it will be 17°.

Friday, August 24

Between 10am and 7pm there will be a 40% chance of rain and it is expected to be sunny and cloudy.

At 1pm the temperature will be 14°, at 4pm it will be 15°, at 7pm it will be 14° and at 10pm it will be 12°

Saturday, August 25

At 10am it will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain, and at 1pm the sun will be peaking through the clouds.

There is a 40% chance of rain between 4pm and 7pm and it is expected to be cloudy and sunny.

At 10pm it will be cloudy.

The temperature at 10am will be 13°, at 1pm will be 15°, at 7pm it will be 14°, and at 10pm it will be 13°.

Sunday, August 26

Between 10am and 10pm, it is expected to be cloudy.

The temperature at 10am will be 14°, at 1pm it will be 16°, at 7pm it will be 15° and at 10pm it will be 14°.

How to get there

By car - Drivers are advised to avoid the use of sat navs and rather follow signposts to the festival from the motorway. You can buy parking passes through Ticketmaster here

By train - The nearest train stations are Runcorn, Warrington Central, Warrington Bank Quay and Liverpool Lime Street and shuttle buses will run between each of those stations and the festival site.