Following the resounding success of Classic Ibiza with Ministry of Sound in 2017, the high demand for tickets at this year’s concert at Capesthorne Hall indicate that it will sell-out ahead of schedule.

So sign up now if you don’t want to miss The Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and a host of live vocalists performing some of the biggest dance tracks from the last 20 years.

The evening starts with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink, or dance along as the sun fades.

Then DJ Goldierocks will turn things up in the interval, getting the crowd into the mood before the USO and vocalists return to the stage to bring a vibrant atmosphere to the summer evening.

One classic dance track will follow another, as the delightful setting of Capesthorne turns into a magical, alfresco celebration, with accompanying lasers.

Last year’s set list included some real crowd pleasers, such as Easy/Superstylin’ (Groove Armada), Sandstorm (Darude), Right Here, Right Now (Fat Boy Slim), Insomnia (Faithless) and Born Slippy (Underworld).

This year’s set list will include a number of new tracks that are sure to thrill the crowd. To add to the excitement, at Easter concertgoers will be able to suggest their favourite dance anthems to be included in the programme on social media. More details of this will follow.

Because of the increased capacity at this year’s concert, giant screens will be positioned around the stage to ensure that everyone can soak up the atmosphere.

(Image: Simon Finlay Photography)

In addition to the amazing artists, what really sets Classic Ibiza apart is that it is a concert for all the family. Set in the delightful outdoor setting of Capesthorne Hall, near Macclesfield with easy access to transport links, concert goers can bring their own food and drink, or take advantage of numerous stalls selling high-quality street-food and refreshments.

Car parking is free (both for coaches and cars), so whether you are six or 60 you are assured of having a fantastic evening in a safe and family-friendly environment.

Lisa Ward of Revival Productions said: “We carefully plan every aspect of Classic Ibiza to ensure that everyone that attends the concert is assured of having a truly unforgettable evening.

“We’ve worked with the fantastic Urban Soul Orchestra for a number of years and can guarantee that they will put on an amazing show.

“My team’s job is to enhance people’s experience so that they want to come back for more. This includes selecting a beautiful venue that has the best transport links, ensuring that people can get on and off the site easily, all the way through to making sure that everyone enjoys themselves in a safe environment and doesn’t have to queue for ages to use the toilet!

“Considering the amount of repeat bookings that we have received, our approach appears to be working. So, if you are coming and want to bring your family and friends along too, it’s advisable to book your tickets now.”

Ticket prices: adults £39.50; children (aged 5–16) £17.50; under fives free.

Programme: 5.30pm car parks and gates open; 7.30pm chill-out set; 8.30pm interval with live DJ; 9pm dance set and laser light show; 10.15pm concert finishes.

For full event details and tickets visit www.classicibiza.co.uk or call the event box office on 01283 841601.