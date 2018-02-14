Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Philharmonic Orchestra have responded to public demand by organising another Russian themed concert.

The orchestra received several requests following last season’s successful Russian evening and have arranged a Russian Classical Romantic evening in Chester Cathedral, conducted by Richard Adamson and featuring the young Estonian pianist Maksim Štšura in a performance of Rachmaninoff’s second piano concerto.

Audiences will also hear Rachmaninoff’s second symphony and Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmilla overture.

Maksim Štšura comes from Estonia and is based in London. He performs extensively as soloist and chamber musician in prestigious concert halls across the United Kingdom, including St Martin-in-the-Fields, Purcell Room and the Wigmore Hall.

He has won prizes in several international competitions, including first prizes at the 7th Estonian Piano Competition (2008), the Steinway-Klavierspiel-Wettbewerb in Germany (2004), the International Frederic Chopin Piano Competition in Estonia (2000) and other awards.

Richard Adamson was born in St Asaph and is a native of Wrexham.

He is a graduate of Downing College Cambridge and conducts several orchestras throughout the North West of England and North East Wales and the Marches.

He is also conductor of the annual performance of Bach’s St Matthew Passion in Tremeirchion.

The concert on Saturday, March 3 starts at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at £16, £12 and £9 are available from 01244 500959, the Cathedral booking office or www.chesterphilorchestra.co.uk.