Chester Philharmonic will be performing two extra concerts next month.

Chetham’s School of Music Manchester have invited the orchestra to perform with four internationally acclaimed pianists as part of their summer school series of piano concerto concerts.

These two concerts, to be conducted by the school’s director of music Stephen Threlfall, take place in the new Stoller Hall at the school and feature Eugen Indjic, BingBing Li, Murray McLachlan and Artur Pizarro.

Eugen Indjic is French-American and at 18 was the youngest ever soloist with Boston Symphony. He was described as “a world-class pianist of rare musical and artistic perfection” by Arthur Rubenstein.

International recording star Murray McLachlan teaches at the RNCM and is head of keyboard at Chetham’s.

The concert opens with Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, with Murray McLachlan as soloist. To end this concert Eugen Indjic performs the concerto in A minor of Schumann.

This first concerts takes Saturday, August 25 at 7pm in the Stoller Hall. Tickets priced at £15 concessions available from the box office on 0333 130 0967 or from boxoffice@stollerhall.com.

The second concert also takes place on Saturday, August 25 in the Stoller Hall but at the later time of 8.30pm.

BingBing Li, one of a select group of outstanding young Chinese pianists, opens the concert with the scherzo from the Fourth Concerto Symphonique of Litolff.

Concluding the evening will be the Portuguese maestro Artur Pizarroa who will perform the concerto No 1 by Tchaikovsky.

Tickets for this concert are also priced at £15 with concessions available and may be obtained from the box office on 0333 130 0967 or from boxoffice@stollerhall.com.