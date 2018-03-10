Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A familiar face on the Chester clubbing circuit is moving on to pastures new.

Lenny Cunningham, who has managed Cruise nightclub , has left the city centre venue after 10 years to take up an exciting role at a new boutique nightclub in Hale.

Club Arvina promises to bring a brand-new concept in clubbing when it opens its doors in the sophisticated suburb of Hale on March 17.

Anyone in the know, from premiership footballers to fashionistas, will be on the guestlist for the exclusive VIP launch party the night before on Friday, March 16.

Lenny who will be general manager at the new club said: “I have absolutely loved my time at Cruise and met many great people but the time was right to move on and take up a new challenge.

“Club Arvina is a very exciting project and a completely different market. I am going from running a 1500 capacity city centre club to a boutique club with space for just 250.

“We will be offering a more intimate service for people looking for a great night out without having to go into the city.”

Club Arvina is no ordinary club – from the moment club-goers walk in, they will receive the VIP treatment with a team of hair and make-up artists on hand to ensure they’re looking their best.

Arvina Founder Chris Bacon said: “We aim to provide the ultimate VIP clubbing experience, making sure every customer is looked after to the highest of standard.

“Arvina has 20 tables that can be pre booked, with hosts to greet you from the door to your table and make your night.”

Once home to celeb hangout Suburbia, the region’s leading designers have given the 250-seater venue a total makeover, transforming the space with an opulent décor to entice the party elite to their very own playground.

The main action takes place downstairs, where the UK’s best DJs get the party started with a collective mix of old school, house anthems all the way to Ibiza classics. There will also be live entertainment all weekend long – from soulful sax and and electric violinists – to explosive dancers and lively percussionists.

Meanwhile, Arvina’s talented mixologists will be serving a range of classic cocktails to get you in the party mood. There will be a wide range of spirits, wines and bottle beers on offer too. With over 100 reserve products that can be purchased for your table, the biggest dilemma will be what to choose.

The five-star service doesn’t stop there. Let Arvina’s Concierge Service take care of your whole evening, from booking a table in one of Hale’s fine diners to chauffeuring you and your party to and from the club in high-class vehicles, from Range Rovers to Mercedes Vianos, while you enjoy a glass of Champagne, nibbles and movies on the way.

Situated on Ashley Road, next to popular restaurant, Victor’s, Club Arvina will be open every Friday and Saturday night with an exclusive daytime pre-party every Saturday from 10am.

Arvina opens to the public on Saturday, March 17.

For the latest updates follow Arvina on Twitter @clubarvina, Instagram @clubarvina and Facebook at Club Arvina .