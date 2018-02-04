Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The charismatic pair of Jack Liebeck and Katya Apekisheva are returning to the city as guests of the Chester Music Society.

The duo played in the Town Hall about six years ago and since then they have continued to wow the world with their playing.

They will perform works by Debussy, Faure and Schubert on Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Creative Space as part of Chester Music Society’s Celebrity Concert series.

Violinist Jack Liebeck’s playing embraces the worlds of elegant chamber-chic Mozart through to impassioned contemporary works and possesses flawless technical mastery.

He won the Classical Brit award in 2010 and has performed with all the major British orchestras under conductors such as Andrew Lytton and Sir Mark Elder.

He is regularly on the BBC and further afield he has played with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, Swedish Radio, Oslo Philharmonic and Belgium National orchestras among others.

Jack loves film and can be heard on the soundtracks of The Theory of Everything, Jane Eyre and Anna Karenina. He is also a dedicated educator, holding a professorship at the Royal Academy of Music.

Russian born Katya Apekisheva is one of Europe’s most renowned pianists, in demand internationally as both a soloist and as a chamber musician.

Since becoming a prize-winner in the Leeds International and Scottish Piano Competitions and collecting awards such as the London Philharmonic Soloist of the Year she has been marked out as a pianist of exceptional gifts, performing with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the London Philharmonic, the Halle Orchestra and the Moscow Philharmonic, working with conductors such as Sir Simon Rattle, David Shallon, and Alexander Lazarev.

Both artists have produced numerous CDs together and separately.

Tickets are £15, available from Ticketsource 0333 666 3366, the Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall Square, Chester or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chestermusicsociety