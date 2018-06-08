Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two top musical groups in Chester are tuning up to help breast cancer charities.

The City of Chester Male Voice Choir and The Little Big Band are to join forces to stage a special concert with the aim of raising much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care.

Breast Cancer Now is said to be the UK’s leading breast cancer research charity while Breast Cancer Care gives much needed support to those just diagnosed.

The concert, which will feature popular items from the repertoire of both the choir and the big band, will take place on Friday, June 15, at 7pm at St John’s Church in Chester city centre.

John Walsh, secretary of the male voice choir, said: “So many families have been touched by breast cancer.

“It is a dreadful disease and members of the choir and the big band just wanted to do what we could to help raise funds to help both charities continue their vital work in trying to beat the disease and also support those who have been diagnosed.

“We hope that the people of Chester and also maybe those visiting the city on the day will come and enjoy what promises to be a wonderful evening of music and in doing so lend their support to these two deserving charities.

“We promise it will be an evening not to be missed.”

Admission is £8 for adults and under 18s are free. Doors open at 6.40pm. The evening will include a prize raffle and refreshments will also be available in return for a donation during the interval.

Full details about the concert can be found online at www.chestermalevoice.com/concerts where tickets can also be bought online. People can also contact 07894 509529 and tickets will be available on the door on the night.