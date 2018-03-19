Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Upton High School student is about to release his fourth album alongside his musical partner Ciaran Algar.

Utopia and Wasteland will be released on April 13 and will be backed up by a UK tour which comes to Storyhouse in Chester on April 17.

Still only 24 and 22, Chester-born, Sheffield-based Greg and Stoke-on- Trent-born, Manchester-based Ciaran released their first album The Queen’s Lover in 2012 when both were still at school.

Just six months later they landed the Young Folk Award at the 2013 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

In 2014, they found themselves at the Royal Albert Hall clinching the Horizon Award for Best Emerging Act and in 2015 they were nominated for Best Duo.

Drawing on a range of influences, Russell and Algar released their second album The Call in 2014 and, in 2016, the acclaimed The Silent Majority.

Now with solo albums under their belts (Greg’s Inclined to be Red and Ciaran’s The Final Waltz) and performances in other line-ups (most notably Algar with Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys and Russell in The Transports and his own multi-artist protest song project Shake the Chains) they are back with an assured fourth studio album.

To be released on RootBeat Records on April 13 and showcased on a UK tour (April 13-27) Utopia and Wasteland marks another milestone in their short but exceptional career.

Previously focusing mostly on putting their stamp on traditional songs or covers, here they produce original songs with nine of the 11 tracks being their own compositions.

Recorded at The Green Room Studio in Devon, there’s a significant leap in sound and production values courtesy of producer Mark Tucker who also adds percussion, bass and backing vocals to Greg’s voice and acoustic guitar and Ciaran’s fiddle, tenor banjo, electric tenor guitar, bodhran and vocals.

For more information on their forthcoming Chester gig, visit www.ravenfolk.org.uk or call 01244 677212.