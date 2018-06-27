Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A choir concert included a topical taste of the recent royal wedding in Windsor.

It came during the Chester Ladies Choir summer concert at Christleton High School. The choir offered a mix of music under the direction of David Bebbington and alongside their accompanist Simon Phillips.

The audience couldn’t help but bob away to the final song of the evening, Hail Holy Queen, well known from the 1990s comedy film Sister Act but John Rutter’s The Lord Bless You And Keep You brought more recent memories of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in Windsor.

The evening also featured performances from young musicians from Christleton High who performed with Simon Phillips, the schools director of performing arts. Three students also accompanied the choir performing the descants for Let there be Peace on Earth and Hail Holy Queen.

The choir welcomed Chester’s Lord Mayor Alex Black and Lady Mayoress Janet Black who attended the concert and happily agreed to have a photo with all of the choir and students who performed. Guests are said to have enjoyed the relaxed cabaret style seating.

The choir says it is always keen to expand its numbers and if you enjoy singing and would like to get involved just get in touch.

The choir meets on Tuesday evenings from 7.30-9.30pm at St Luke’s Church in Huntington and prospective new members are welcome to go along and join in for a free taster session.