Three of Chester’s top choirs are celebrating following the success of their first major musical get together.

Chester Bach Singers, the City of Chester Male Voice Choir and the Chester Music Society Choir teamed up for the very first time to stage ‘Chester Sings’.

The concert showcased the individual talents of all three choirs before they joined forces for a grand finale.

The event, staged at Storyhouse in Chester which saw each choir making its debut on the Storyhouse stage, took place in the presence of the Duchess of Westminster, president of the City of Chester Male Voice Choir. Guests included Cllr Stuart Parker, shadow cabinet member for communities and wellbeing and Rodney Witter, chairman of event sponsors the Earl of Chester’s Fund.

Clive Cooper, chairman of Chester Music Society Choir, who triggered the original idea to bring the three choirs together, said: “Chester Sings proved what a superb and flexible facility Chester now has in Storyhouse. It showcased perfectly how choral music is very much alive in our city.

“After many months of planning we were delighted with the audience’s response to the concert and we would particularly like to thank Her Grace The Duchess of Westminster for her support, The Earl of Chester’s Fund who sponsored the event and Paul Lavin and the team at Storyhouse for their help in making the event a huge success”.

The evening featured a wide range of music from each choir including traditional classical pieces such as Elgar’s ‘Oh Happy Eyes’, Haydn’s ‘Te Deum’ and songs from the West End and the silver screen including ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and ‘I Got Rhythm’.

Also on offer was a medley of songs to commemorate the centenary of the end of WWI and ‘An American Trilogy’.

The grand finale of the concert saw all three choirs coming together under the baton of Chester Music Society Choir’s director of music Graham Jordan-Ellis as the audience were invited to join them in a rousing rendition of the patriotic favourite ‘Jerusalem’ with organ accompaniment by Graham Eccles.

Each choir has a full programme of concerts and events coming up throughout the year and it is hoped that Chester Sings will be become an annual fixture in the city’s calendar of cultural events.