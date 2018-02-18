Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Bach Singers have announced details of their next city centre concert as they continue their fundraising efforts for the homeless.

The well-established music group has chosen Chester Aid for the Homeless as its nominated charity for 2017-18.

Last month, they presented more than £1,000 to the charity which had been raised through a variety of activities.

Ten of the choir completed a sponsored slim in the run up to Christmas while a collection was taken at the end of each of their festive concerts.

Their next concert will take place at Chester Cathedral on Saturday, March 10 when they will perform Handel’s Israel in Egypt at 7.30pm.

This work is always one of the choral singer’s favourites because the choir is the star of the show.

The story is about the Israelites escaping from captivity in Egypt (it’s what happened after Joseph’s technicolour dreamcoat was long gone!), with a little help from plagues of insects and other catastrophes visited on the Egyptians to persuade them to let the Israelites go – and the choir is the Israelites.

Eventually, the Israelites escape across the Red Sea, pursued by the Egyptians, who are sucked under a vast tidal wave.

Chester Bach Singers will be joined by regular partners, The 18th Century Sinfonia orchestra under the baton of Martin Bussey.

Tickets: adults £20 main knave; £14 rear knave and west steps; £8 aisle (some restricted view). Full time students and under 18s – £5. Call 01244 324756 or visit chestercathedral.com for details.