A stunning line-up has been revealed for this summer's Bluedot festival at Jodrell Bank.

Nineties electronic duo The Chemical Brothers and American rock band The Flaming Lips will be headlining an eclectic line-up at the award-winning intergalactic festival, which also features '80s electro-king Gary Numan, Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor and Blue Planet in Concert with The Halle.

The Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank
The Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank

Tickets go on sale at noon today (Thursday, January 25) for the three-day festival of discovery set in the grounds of a deep space observatory.

Bluedot, which will run from July 19-22 this year, combines music with a ground-breaking programme of live science experiments, expert talks and immense artworks.

A late-night bar provided liquid refreshment to revellers until 4am at Bluedot
A late-night bar provided liquid refreshment to revellers until 4am at Bluedot

And joining the headliners will be Public Service Broadcasting, LittleDragon, Roni Size: New Forms Live, UNKLE, Gillies Peterson, Booka Shade, The Orb, Lamb, Nadine Shah, Adrian Sherwood and many more.

Weekend tickets cost £159 and include camping for Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in the shadow of the Lovell Telescope and day tickets cost £29 for weekend customers and £35 for a stand alone day ticket.

Tickets are on-sale at noon today and can be found by visiting www.discoverthebluedot.com