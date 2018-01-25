Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stunning line-up has been revealed for this summer's Bluedot festival at Jodrell Bank.

Nineties electronic duo The Chemical Brothers and American rock band The Flaming Lips will be headlining an eclectic line-up at the award-winning intergalactic festival, which also features '80s electro-king Gary Numan, Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor and Blue Planet in Concert with The Halle.

(Image: Mark Dowling)

Tickets go on sale at noon today (Thursday, January 25) for the three-day festival of discovery set in the grounds of a deep space observatory.

Bluedot, which will run from July 19-22 this year, combines music with a ground-breaking programme of live science experiments, expert talks and immense artworks.

(Image: Mark Dowling)

And joining the headliners will be Public Service Broadcasting, LittleDragon, Roni Size: New Forms Live, UNKLE, Gillies Peterson, Booka Shade, The Orb, Lamb, Nadine Shah, Adrian Sherwood and many more.

Weekend tickets cost £159 and include camping for Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in the shadow of the Lovell Telescope and day tickets cost £29 for weekend customers and £35 for a stand alone day ticket.

Tickets are on-sale at noon today and can be found by visiting www.discoverthebluedot.com