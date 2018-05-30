Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Northwich has been in the spotlight thanks to gigs by a famous band.

Indie rock band The Charlatans pulled in visitors with the town benefiting from an upturn both on the streets and online during a 10-day NorthbyNorthwich festival.

The famous band played a series of gigs alongside activities across the town increasing footfall and significantly boosting evening visitors.

Concert nights saw footfall rise by over 100% as people not only came into Northwich to watch the gigs but also visited the town’s bars, pubs and restaurants to enjoy live music, food and drink.

The Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) also had ‘huge spikes’ on their social media over the event.

They reported their posts reached over 30,000 people with just over 11,000 Facebook users visiting during the festival.

Over 15,000 people viewed videos from The Charlatans and bands playing at venues such as The Salty Dog, The Salthouse NW, The Witton Chimes and Northwich Plaza.

The town also featured on regional television as film crews pitched up to speak to the band, businesses and fans.

Northwich BID manager Jane Hough has hailed NorthbyNorthwich as a ‘huge success’.

“The vibe in Northwich throughout the whole festival was electric and it was great to see so many visitors coming to the town experiencing everything Northwich has to offer and making memories they won’t forget.

“As well as interacting with the public each and every day the band really did everything they could to include the town’s traders,” she said.

“It’s also been brilliant to see such positive figures in regards to footfall and through our social media channels where interaction was at some of the highest levels we’ve seen this year.

“Hopefully the people who came into Northwich and also saw the photos and videos are inspired to return or visit the town in the near future.”

She added: “NorthbyNorthwich, the recent announcement about Barons Quay and the events coming up in 2018, such as the Northwich Festival of Arts, The Northwich River Festival and Northwich In Bloom, are really helping to put Northwich on the map and making it stand out as a destination with a difference.”

Social media saw many positive comments following the event with one Twitter user saying: “I loved your humble little town. I wasn’t kidding when I said we would be back. There is so much to discover there. Locals were so kind and helpful.”

Another commented: “Visited Northwich twice last week because of The Charlatans. Have to say – lovely little town and great chippy, some nice little pubs, hope to be back some day.”