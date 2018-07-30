Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families arrived in abundance at the weekend (July 27-29) to the iconic Bolesworth Castle for three days of non-stop entertainment at CarFest North .

The unmissable family festival hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans did not fail to disappoint with live music from a whole host of singers and bands including George Ezra, Razorlight, Bananarama, Status Quo, Madness, Billy Ocean, not forgetting CarFest’s supergroup, consisting of Ricky Wilson, The Feeling, Gary Kemp, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Glen Tilbrook and Natalie Imbruglia.

They were also joined by some of the best upcoming acts on the WigWam Stage.

Car fanatics were able to enjoy a collection of the funkiest, prettiest, widest, smallest, oldest and most futuristic cars from around the world.

There was stunt action galore and CarFest’s most prestigious super car line-up yet.

Visitors were able to admire the Ferrari LaFerrari and see the all-new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera up close and in person, with other cars in attendance including all three versions of Ford GT40’s, John Surtees’ F5000 car and the Lamborghini Performante Spyder.

The track show finale was spectacular as Richard Browning from Gravity Industries and Grant Williams in his Jaguar Mk 1 smoked out the audience with an incredible gravity defying stunt.

Guests got up to mischief as THREE Guinness World Records were broken with the’ world’s largest human Fleur-de-Lis’, led by Bear Grylls himself, as well as breaking the record for the ‘most people head banging simultaneously’. The Guinness World Record for the ‘most blueberries stuffed in a mouth’ was also broken.

Over in the CarFest Kitchen, Bake Off winner Candice Brown cooked up a storm alongside 2017 Celebrity MasterChef winner Angellica Bell.

In the last six years CarFest has raised more than £10.5 million for BBC Children in Need, while entertaining more than 600,000 festival-goers of all ages.