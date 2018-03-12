Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have announced an upcoming joint tour this summer - and will be stopping off in Manchester.

The musical power couple are joining forces for the On The Run II stadium tour - a follow on from their 2014 On the Run Tour which grossed £109 million.

The UK leg of the tour will span 15 cities this side of the pond, playing at Manchester Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, June 13.

Beyoncé began her career as the lead singer of RnB group Destiny’s Child but has been performing as a solo artist since 2003.

She has sold an estimated 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling music artists in history. She has won 22 Grammy Awards and is the most nominated woman in the award’s history.

She married Jay-Z in 2008 and they have three children together.

Their first collaboration was in in 2002 on ’ 03 Bonnie & Clyde. Since then, other notable collaborations include Beyoncé’s 2003 No 1 hit Crazy in Love , 2013’s Part II (On the Run) and Drunk in Love from her self-titled fifth release in December 2013.

Their most recent albums, Lemonade and 4:44 , were both critically acclaimed for their personal and emotional content.



Tickets for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s UK dates will be available from 9am on Friday, March 23 through Ticketmaster.co.uk and range from £25 plus fees to £150 plus fees.

6 June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9 June 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

13 June 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

15 June 2018 – London Stadium, London