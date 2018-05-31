Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music lovers of Cheshire rejoice – there's a little something for everyone's tastes in the county this summer.

Whether you favour legendary popstars or intergalactic rockstars – Cheshire will play host to the best of all musical genres over the next few months.

Here's all you need to know about the most exciting upcoming concerts and festivals happening in the county this summer:

Bluedot Festival

(Image: Scott M Salt)

Held in the grounds of Jodrell Bank, under the famous giant Lovell telescope, Bluedot is an annual festival dedicated to music, science and technology, featuring an exciting range of bands, films, talks and wacky installations over four days.

And a stunningly eclectic line-up has been revealed for this year, headlined by '90s electronic duo The Chemical Brothers and American rock bands The Flaming Lips and Future Islands.

There will also be performances from '80s electro-king Gary Numan, Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor and Blue Planet in Concert with The Halle at the three-day festival which runs from July 19-22.

Meanwhile, you can expect a ground-breaking programme of live science experiments, expert talks and immense artworks.

Weekend tickets cost £159 and include camping for Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in the shadow of the Lovell Telescope and day tickets cost £29 for weekend customers and £35 for a stand alone day ticket.

Get your tickets here .

Sir Tom Jones at Chester Racecourse

(Image: Carsten Windhorst)

The women of Chester – and beyond – went wild when Sir Tom announced he would be playing an unforgettable summer gig at Chester Racecourse.

The music legend will be performing his best known hits live at the Roodee on Thursday, July 19, in what is promised to be an incredible outdoor gig.

He'll no doubt be belting out his best loved classics Delilah, It's Not Unusual and What's New Pussycat, as well as songs from his most recent albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room and Praise & Blame.

There are still some tickets left on Ticketmaster , though you should probably act fast if you want to get your hands on some!

Delamere Forest outdoor gigs

The annual open air concerts at Delamere Forest are always exceptional but this year there's an air of excitement like never before.

That's much to do with Frodsham-born Gary Barlow ending his 2018 UK solo tour with a special intimate gig just a stone's throw from where he grew up in a hugely anticipated concert on Saturday, June 9.

Former Beautiful South duo Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott will be playing the venue on Friday, June 8, while Paloma Faith takes to the stage on Sunday evening (June 10).

Unfortunately all three gigs are officially sold out, though you might still be able to get some last minute cancellations.

Creamfields

(Image: Creamfields)

Surely one of Cheshire's most famous dance music festivals, Creamfields is known all over the world. Now in its 20th year, this year's event in Daresbury takes place from August 23-26.

The line-up features performances from Sigma, Rudimental, Groove Armada, Diplo, Faithless, Fat Boy Slim, Annie Mac and Chase and Status to name a few.

You can get tickets here

REWIND

(Image: UGC)

If you still hold '80s music in your heart, there's no better festival for you than Rewind, held in the stunning lakeside lawns of Capesthorne Hall in Macclesfield.

Featuring a nostalgic line-up that includes The Jacksons, Soul II Soul, Billy Ocean, Heaven 17, Bonnie Tyler and Marc Almond to name just a few, Rewind is held from August 3-5.

It's an '80s extravaganza you're surely not going to want to miss.

Get your tickets here .

STEPS AND BLUE AT BOLESWORTH CASTLE

As part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, '90s band Steps have reclaimed their pop crown and returned to the charts.

And they've announced a huge summer outdoor tour, which includes a gig at Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall on Saturday, June 23.

Special guests Blue will be adding to the late '90s nostalgia with a special supporting performance.

Tickets can be bought here .

Car Fest North

A fabulous weekend of music, cars and family fun – Car Fest North returns to the Bolesworth estate for 2018 from July 27-29.

It's packed with four-wheeled action, vintage car displays, a food festival and for the first time ever – a line-up of chefs including Candice Brown, Angellica Bell and Chris Mackett.

And there's also a stellar musical line-up, including Burt Bacharach, Razorlight, The Proclaimers, Status Quo, Bananarama, Jools Holland and Madness.

Tickets are limited so act fast if you want to buy some here .