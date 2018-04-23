Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Into The Ark has been revealed as the support act for Sir Tom Jones’ Chester Racecourse concert this summer.

Sir Tom will be belting out classic tracks like Delilah, It’s Not Unusual and What’s New Pussycat at the gig, as well as songs from his most recent albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room and Praise & Blame at the racecourse on Thursday, July 19.

Into the Ark first rose to fame during the 2017 edition of ITV’s popular talent show ‘The Voice’ under the guidance of their coach Sir Tom Jones where they garnered an incredible fan base following their impressive week-on-week performances on the show.

The Welsh singing duo is made up of Taylor Jones and Dane Lloyd who describe themselves as ‘soulful acoustic music from Blackwood, South Wales’. Dane was 14 and Taylor was 18 when they met as solo performers and bonded over their passion for gigging and their love for writing and each other’s taste in music.

The duo’s performances on ‘The Voice’ catapulted them to fame and won the hearts of the nation, and they continue to hold their coach Tom Jones in high revere, forging a friendship with the star, and have since joined him as guests on tour at various locations.

Tom Jones’ distinctive voice and iconic records have earned him a place as one of the best loved artists ever to emerge from the 1960s with an eclectic musical mix spanning pop, rock, soul, R&B, dance, country and gospel. To date he has achieved more than 100 million record sales, including hits such as It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah and What’s New Pussycat. Along with sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for five decades, he has garnered—at the age of 77— (78 when the concert takes place) the best reviews of his career for his most recent albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room and Praise & Blame.

With numerous tours the world over under his belt coupled with a legion of fans, his extraordinary career was recognised in 2006 through his knighthood from Her Majesty the Queen and a string of prestigious music awards, including BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man Of The Year, and the prestigious UK Music Industry Trust Award.

Into the Ark will be warming up the crowds ahead of Tom Jones’ performance.

Promoter Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live, said: “I am delighted to announce Into the Ark as special guest for Tom Jones. The duo’s energy on stage is terrific, and the boys are a tremendous talent. We are looking forward to seeing them at Chester Racecourse.”

Tickets for Tom Jones at Chester Racecourse on Thursday, July 19 are now on sale at www.lhgtickets.com . Both seated and standing tickets are available, priced at: £39.50 + booking fee (standing), £49.50 + booking fee (silver seated) and from £69.50 + booking fee (gold seated).