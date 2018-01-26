Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s back to the 90s in Ellesmere Port this March when a Decades of Dance event will see chart stars K-Klass and Rozalla head for the Civic Hall.

Saturday, March 3 will see SMC Events present their second instalment of the popular Decades of Dance event.

The first event took place in October titled The Old School Halloween Ball and was a complete sell-out featuring Radio City 96.7’s Lee Butler, Steve Cocky and dance giants 2Funky2 as well as resident DJ Alan Morgan.

This time K-Klass and Rozalla come to Ellesmere Port for the first time as the main room headliners at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall from 8pm.

K-Klass consist of producer/DJs Russ Morgan and Paul Roberts who crafted their art in the early 90s scoring successive UK top 10 hits with Rhythm is a Mystery and Let Me Show You.

As well as producing a wealth of top dance hits, the duo have also made their mark DJing at the most influential dance events in the UK and have appeared at many festivals including a headline slot at the infamous Nation tent at Creamfields as well as curating huge Cream Classics events featuring the likes of Faithless.

K-Klass will be appearing to perform a live DJ set as well as a full live PA of their singles with Bobbi Depasois making a live appearance on vocals.

Rozalla hit the charts and took the world by storm in the 90s with hits Faith, Are You Ready To Fly and hit worldwide status with Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good).

Her debut album went silver in the UK and this gained enough recognition for her to be invited to support Michael Jackson opening all of the European shows on his iconic Dangerous world tour.

Support on the night comes from Ellesmere Port’s very own Alan Morgan and Danny Nic, who are the resident DJs for the Decades of Dance events.

The next events will be taking place on May 11 at the Whitby Club in Ellesmere Port and July 28 as part of the Ellesmere Port Summer Jam festival.

Tickets, information and announcements are all available on Facebook.com/SMCEventsUK and at SMCEventsUK.co.uk.