Trains, planes and automobiles are just some of the ways to access Chester Racecourse during the Boodles May Festival (Wednesday, May 9 to Friday, May 11).

One of the beauties of the racecourse is that it is located in the heart of the city close to pubs, bars and restaurants.

The downside is that arriving by car can be an issue if you get snarled up in the extra traffic generated on race days.

Reaching the outskirts of Chester is not normally a problem because there are good transport links from Liverpool (M53), Manchester (M56) and North Wales (A55/A483). On race days, the racecourse is signed from all the major routes into Chester and there are several city centre car parks sign-posted.

For those parking at the actual venue, its postcode is CH1 2LY. This open course car park can be accessed from the Sealand Road/New Crane Street direction at all times.

But be warned – the following neighbouring/approach roads are closed off on racing days to allow pedestrians safe entry to and exit from the Roodee:

The closures are in place for race meetings from Wednesday, May 9 to Friday, May 11, and will be again for the race meeting on Saturday, May 26.



The following lengths of road will be closed daily on these dates for an anticipated time between 9.30am and 7pm

Lower Watergate Street – between St Martin's Way and New Crane Street

New Crane Street – between Lower Watergate Street and Kitchen Street

Nuns Road – between a point 83m north of its junction with Grosvenor Road and Lower Watergate Street

The following lengths of road will be closed daily on these dates for an anticipated time between 10.30am and 7pm.

Bridge Street – between a point six metres north of its junction with Feathers Lane and Watergate Street

Watergate Street – between Bridge Street and St Martin's Way.



The following roads will be closed daily between 12.30pm and 7.30pm for a series of short durations during the period to maintain pedestrian safety.

Nicholas Street – between Grosvenor Road and Watergate Street

St Martin's Way – between Watergate Street and Princess Street to southbound traffic



The following lengths of road will be closed between 9.30am on May 9 and 8pm on May 11 and between 10am and 8pm on May 26.

City Walls Road between Lower Watergate Street and a point 70m north of the junction with Lower Watergate Street

Stanley Street between Lower Watergate Street and a point 30m north of the junction with Lower Watergate Street

Nicholas Street Mews between Lower Watergate Street and a point 31m south of the junction with Lower Watergate Street

Black Friars between Nuns Road and a point 15m east of the junction with Nuns Road.



Access to and from Sealand Road while the closures are in operation will be via Parkgate Road.



Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.

Consider the option of parking your car at one of four park and ride sites located at Boughton Heath (CH3 5QD), Sealand Road (CH1 4LQ), Upton (CH2 1EU) and Wrexham Road (CH4 9DE). Car parking is free and an adult return bus fare is £2, with up to two accompanied children (under 16 years) travelling free. Tickets can be purchased at the park and ride sites.

Be advised services stop running about 7pm. Check timetables for details.

Coming by train is one of the easiest ways of getting to Chester Races, especially if everyone in the party wishes to enjoy a tipple or two.

There are regular services from Manchester and Liverpool. And the Chester Race Company website says there is a Chester City/Rail Circular bus service to take racegoers from the train station directly to the racecourse. Check National Rail for tickets, timetables and live departure information before travelling. Alternatively, there is a taxi rank right outside the station.

Trains from Liverpool and back run every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes in the evening. A Merseyrail Day Saver Ticket is often cheaper than a standard return ticket, allowing you to make as many train journeys as you want throughout the day on the Merseyrail network, valid from 9.30am Monday to Friday and all day Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays.

A Merseyrail Family Ticket, priced £10, allows up to two adults and three children to enjoy unlimited travel on the Merseyrail network which is valid at the same times as a day saver ticket.

For those arriving from Liverpool John Airport, take a bus to Liverpool South Parkway railway station, then a train to Liverpool Lime Street where you make your rail connection onto Chester.

Jockeys and anyone lucky enough to arrive by helicopter can ask the racecourse where they need to land their chopper!