Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 30th annual charity Chester Beer Festival will feature a ‘Best of British’ theme because it shares the limelight with both the royal wedding and the FA Cup final.

First established in 1989, the event will take place at Chester Rugby Club from Thursday, May 17, through to Saturday, May 19.

And organisers Chester Round Table have once again teamed up with the guys from Hickory’s Smokehouse in what is being billed the ‘biggest and best event yet'.

Round Table member and event organiser Chris Hughes said: "It’s going to be a weekend of celebrations all round. With the event now in its 30th year, the wedding and the FA Cup we plan to celebrate in true ‘Best of British’ style throughout the festival. The whole event is designed to raise as money for local charities and over the years we have raised over £250,000.

“The people of Chester and beyond have always supported the event, so this year we have decided to mark the anniversary by going all out with a few new additions.

“Along with the usual offering of over 120 beers, ciders and perries and 11 live music acts in the main tent we will hosting our very first Gin Garden with Barlounge and introducing a new street food court to the mix. We really hope this year’s festival will be a huge success and look forward to raising record amounts for local charities.”

After paying the admission, people buy £6 beer cards which allow the purchaser to buy either four half pints of beer, lager, cider or perry or four third pints of premium keg beer or two glasses of wine.

Tickets are priced £5 for the Thursday and £10 for the Friday and Saturday evenings.

But guests can also take advantage of the packed range of events over the weekend with the introduction of a new all-day ‘Super Saturday’ ticket.

For £15, festival-goers can enjoy the facilities all day long while watching a live screening of both the royal wedding and FA Cup final plus two bonus live music performances during the afternoon session.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here .