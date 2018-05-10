Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hugely popular Giants are returning to Liverpool, it has been announced.

The three-day spectacular in the autumn will be one last farewell performance to mark 10 years since Liverpool's reign as European Capital of Culture.

For the first time, the Giants will appear on both sides of the Mersey as they are set to visit the Wirral for the first time too.

It is not yet known which characters will feature – whether it will be the Diver, the Little Girl, the Grandma, the dog Xolo or an entirely different character has yet to be announced.

The ECHO reports that the world-renowned street theatre company Royal de Luxe will bring their incredible creations to Liverpool from Thursday October 4 to Sunday October 7, 2018.

Most details of the adventure currently remain under wraps, but we can confirm it will be entitled 'Liverpool's Dream'.

Jean Luc Courcoult, Royal de Luxe's charismatic founder and artistic director, said they couldn't wait to return to the city.

He said: "We love Liverpool. The welcome we receive from the people of the city warms our hearts and we are excited about not only bringing

a brand new story to Liverpool, but also to exploring beautiful Wirral for the first time.

“As it will be our last Giant show here we think it will be very special, and we hope people will enjoy our final farewell to the city which is our second home.”

Which giants will be visiting will be announced in the near future, with the route revealed around September.

The event is one of the major highlights of the Liverpool 2018 programme – a year-long celebration which marks a decade since the city held the game-changing title of European Capital of Culture.

It is being funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is supporting Liverpool 2018 with £5 million from the Single Investment Fund and support from Arts Council England.

Royal de Luxe first came to the city in 2012 with Sea Odyssey - a story inspired by the centenary of the sinking of the Titanic.

The adventures of the Little Girl Giant, her playful canine companion Xolo and the Diver attracted crowds of around 800,000 and brought in £32 million to the local economy.

The Little Girl and Xolo returned in July 2014 for Memories of August 1914, joined by a Grandmother whose stories brought to life the impact of preparations of the First World War had on the city.

It is widely regarded as the city’s biggest ever event, attracting one million people and bringing a £46m boost to the local economy.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, said: “Since the Giants left us nearly four years ago we have been approached hundreds of times by people asking when they are going to return.

“We always wanted the Giant spectaculars to be a trilogy, but the final instalment had to be at the right time, with the right story – and what better than for it to take place in a year in which we celebrate how culture has transformed the city."

Phil Davies, Wirral Council leader, said: “Working with our colleagues in the Liverpool City Region to bring huge events like the Giants to our shores is exactly the kind of thing we should be doing. These events attract thousands of visitors to our region, boosting local businesses and helping local people and families create memories which will stay with them forever.”