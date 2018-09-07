Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Game of Thrones stars will be among the celebrity guests at Chester’s very own comic convention which takes place later this month.

Chester Comic Con 2018, taking place at Chester Racecourse on Sunday, September 23, promises fantastic guests, talks, trade stalls, attractions, cosplay and lots more.

Among the VIPS having selfies with fans and signing memorabilia on the day will be Aimee Richardson best known for her portrayal of Myrcella Baratheon, daughter of Cersei and Jamie Lannister, in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Fellow Game of Thrones actor Roger Ashton-Griffiths will be joining in the fun.

He has appeared in many film and TV productions, more recently in the feature film adaptation of AA Milne’s timeless classic Christopher Robin.

Laurence Olivier Award-winning English classical actor Julian Glover is another great guest at CCC18.

He has appeared in blockbusters including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Wars, James Bond and Game of Thrones.

Imperial Order 66 UK, a collection of Star Wars cosplayers primarily from Merseyside and North West of England, will add to the atmosphere at the event.

Their aim is to enhance the experience of a convention with authentic costumes and movie replica props.

They also work on behalf of local charities, in particular Woodlands Hospice, Liverpool, with donations welcome on the day.

Car and movie fans can also get up close to Lightning McQueen from Pixar's Cars, KITT from Knightrider and the classic DeLorean Back to the Future Time Machine with companion props.

Chester Comic Con 2018 will once again be supporting the Backford-based Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Tickets are now available. Early admission, from 10am, is £10 plus booking fee. General admission, from 11am, is £8 plus booking fee. A child aged 8 or under goes free with a paying adult. Children under 13 years of age must be accompanied by a paying adult.

For tickets, visit the website.