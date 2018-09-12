Stunning images reveal what brand new luxury spa at Carden Park Hotel will look like

Cheshire's Carden Park Hotel has released the first computer generated images of a £10m luxury spa development which is due to open in summer 2019.

A 'major milestone' has been reached in the Broxton site's preparation and work on the building is ready to accelerate.

The pictures reveal spacious interiors with natural earth tones, feature walls and contemporary statement furnishings that give a sophisticated and relaxing ambiance.

Facilities include a large vitality pool, welcoming hotel lobby style reception complete with sweeping staircase and glamorous beauty lounge offering manicure, pedicure, lash and brow services.

The mood-lit relaxation room complete with floor to ceiling windows offers sweeping views over the Cheshire landscape, as does the elegant first floor restaurant.

Spa guests will be able to enjoy 'world class spa experiences' both indoors and out, making the most of the hotel’s natural countryside setting.

Carden Park general manager Hamish Ferguson said: "We’re very excited to see the spa evolve day by day.

"The stunning new images demonstrate how the Spa at Carden Park will bring a world class spa experience to our guests, the first of its kind in the area.”