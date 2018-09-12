Load mobile navigation

First look inside Carden Park's new luxury £10m spa

Stunning images reveal what brand new luxury spa at Carden Park Hotel will look like

What's On

Cheshire's Carden Park Hotel has released the first computer generated images of a £10m luxury spa development which is due to open in summer 2019.

A 'major milestone' has been reached in the Broxton site's preparation and work on the building is ready to accelerate.

The pictures reveal spacious interiors with natural earth tones, feature walls and contemporary statement furnishings that give a sophisticated and relaxing ambiance.

Facilities include a large vitality pool, welcoming hotel lobby style reception complete with sweeping staircase and glamorous beauty lounge offering manicure, pedicure, lash and brow services.

The mood-lit relaxation room complete with floor to ceiling windows offers sweeping views over the Cheshire landscape, as does the elegant first floor restaurant.

Spa guests will be able to enjoy 'world class spa experiences' both indoors and out, making the most of the hotel’s natural countryside setting.  

Carden Park general manager Hamish Ferguson said: "We’re very excited to see the spa evolve day by day.

"The stunning new images demonstrate how the Spa at Carden Park will bring a world class spa experience to our guests, the first of its kind in the area.”   

  1. The café bar at Carden Park's new luxury spa

    1 of 6

  2. Treatment room at the spa

    2 of 6

  3. Café bar terrace

    3 of 6

  4. Staircase corridor in the new spa

    4 of 6

  5. Reception area in the spa

    5 of 6

  6. The spa comes with an exclusive wet lounge

    6 of 6
More On
Comments
Cheshire OaksMcDonald's at Cheshire Oaks reopening this weekFast food outlet has been closed for two months for digital refurbishment
Restaurants in ChesterChester's Sticky Walnut named in Good Food GuideAll four of chef Gary Usher's restaurants made it onto the list
Restaurants in ChesterChester restaurant Joseph Benjamin named best in the North WestThe Good Food Guide named it best local restaurant in region
What's OnAnger as Wetherspoons bans ALL dogs from its pubs because they are 'too messy'Pub chain says the animals are 'unpredictable'
ChristmasDisney, gin, prosecco and sweets – 11 amazing advent calendars on the market for 2018But hurry as they'll sell out soon!
BroxtonFirst look inside Carden Park's new luxury £10m spaStunning images reveal what brand new luxury spa at Carden Park Hotel will look like
NHSAll NHS workers entitled to free ice cream and pizza from IcelandEmergency service workers and any NHS employee can bag the freebies
Christmas7 fabulously festive Cheshire Christmas party venuesNow's the time to start thinking about booking your Christmas 'do'
Telford's WarehouseTelford's Warehouse in Chester to host pro Europe music and culture festivalChester for Europe staging range of activities at Tower Wharf venue on September 22
MacclesfieldHistoric Macclesfield manor stars in hit TV drama Age Before BeautyAdlington Hall was chosen as a location for the BBC drama
HuntingtonShocking CCTV footage shows Chester landlady torching her own pubFormer Rake and Pikel landlady Donna Tracey was jailed for four years
BunburyCheshire ironman with incurable cancer launches stem cell donor appealCampaign to encourage 10,000 people to sign up as possible matches
Shopping in ChesterWorrying news at Debenhams which runs Browns of ChesterExperts predicting large scale store closures after KPMG turn around specialists are drafted in
CrewePolice appeal after residents injured during aggravated burglary in CreweTwo men armed with a machete and a baseball bat forced their way into a home
Cheshire ConstabularyServing police officer tried to harm himself outside Cheshire Constabulary HQOfficer is now in a 'stable' condition following incident outside force's HQ building in Winsford
BroxtonFirst look inside Carden Park's new luxury £10m spaStunning images reveal what brand new luxury spa at Carden Park Hotel will look like
BBCTragic case of Wirral pensioner featured on BBC Reported Missing showProgramme highlights son's agony as he waits for news
Manchester AiportPassengers miss flights due to Manchester Airport security queue chaosSeven people missed flights from the airport due to long delays at security
Traffic and TravelManchester Airport Bypass to open in OctoberThe 10km link road is aimed at boosting connectivity, jobs and business links and easing congestion.
NHSAll NHS workers entitled to free ice cream and pizza from IcelandEmergency service workers and any NHS employee can bag the freebies
Top Stories
BBCTragic case of Wirral pensioner featured on BBC Reported Missing show
Programme highlights son's agony as he waits for news
Manchester AiportPassengers miss flights due to Manchester Airport security queue chaos
Seven people missed flights from the airport due to long delays at security
CrewePolice appeal after football fans fight at railway station
Seven men involved in incident on Saturday, August 11
Cheshire Constabulary'122 police community bases set up in Cheshire this year'
Police and Crime Commissioner increases time police spend in local communities
Chester FCChester FC 0 FC United of Manchester 0: Blues left to rue a missed opportunity
A game short on chances and thrills as the Blues share the spoils
Cheshire East CouncilFamily of vulnerable Crewe teenager win council transport battleThe council fought against paying the £23k for his residential care
TarporleyProtest to save Tarporley retirement complex from closure
Residents and relatives have started a campaign and petition
Shopping in ChesterWorrying news at Debenhams which runs Browns of Chester
Experts predicting large scale store closures after KPMG turn around specialists are drafted in
Pubs in ChesterChester venue Alexander's regains use of whole beer garden after deal struck with cathedral
Long-running dispute resolved between city centre bar and cathedral landlords
Restaurants in ChesterChester's Sticky Walnut named in Good Food Guide
All four of chef Gary Usher's restaurants made it onto the list
Chester FCThe Blacon High School teacher dreaming of FA Cup glory against Chester FC
PE teacher David Forbes will take on the Blues after his City of Liverpool side drew them in the world-famous competition
River DeeChester skipper Paul Blessing saves another person from drowning
Last autumn Paul rescued a baby when a runaway pram ended up in the water